Aircraft operator in Sala case gets 18-month prison sentence

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The businessman who organized the flight that resulted in the death of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. David Henderson was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court. He had already been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft. He had previously admitted to a separate offense of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorization. Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel on January 2019. Sala had been playing for French club Nantes and was flying to join his new team in Cardiff.