Verplancken, S. Illinois subdue Colorado in 67-63 win

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 18 points and Marcus Domask scored 17 and Southern Illinois beat Colorado 67-63 in an opening-round game of the Paradise Jam. Lance Jones scored 14 for the Salukis which made 41.4% (12 for 21) from 3-point range. The Buffs reduced their deficit to 60-58 with 1:33 remaining and Domask made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead. Colorado turned over the ball on the next possession after a pass hit the rim and ricocheted out of bounds. Dalton Banks threw down a dunk on the ensuing possession to seal it for Southern Illinois. Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 16 points.