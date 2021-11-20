Berger leads No. 4 Indiana to 67-59 victory over Quinnipiac

By WILLIAM S. PAXTON

Associated Press

HAMDEN, Conn. – (AP) — Grace Berger scored 17 points as No. 4 Indiana rallied past Quinnipiac 67-59. Ali Patberg had 12 points, and Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Mackenzie Holmes each had 10 for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie DeWees scored 15 points and Mikala Morris added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Quinnipiac. Indiana outscored the Bobcats 20-10 in the third quarter after trailing the entire first half. Holmes, in early foul trouble, scored three straight baskets on an 8-0 run in the third quarter that cut the Quinnipiac lead to 41-38, Berger tied it at 43 with a three-point play, and Cardano-Hillary’s foul shot gave Indiana its first lead.