Devils score 4 times in third period to beat Lightning 5-3

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game in New Jersey’s four-goal third period, and the Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday. New Jersey also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Jimmy Vesey and Tomas Tatar. Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had a nine-game point streak end. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.