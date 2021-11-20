Late Reus goal helps Dortmund close gap on Bayern to 1 point

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home over Stuttgart. Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg on Friday. But Reus grabbed Dortmund’s winner in the 85th minute. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen also won. Gladbach defeated Greuther Fürth 4-0 and Leverkusen beat Bochum 1-0. Hoffenheim beat American coach Jesse Marsch’s Leipzig team 2-0 and Arminia Bielefeld drew with Wolfsburg 2-2. Union Berlin is hosting crosstown rival Hertha Berlin later Saturday.