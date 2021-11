CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Llewellyn broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give The Citadel a 24-21 come-from-behind win over Chattanooga in the season finale. The Bulldogs finished the season with back-to-back wins. Chattanooga had the Southern Conference’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs within its grasp before losing back-to-back games to end the regular season.