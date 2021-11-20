Solskjaer’s United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead

LONDON (AP) — The pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reached new levels after the team’s latest Premier League setback, a dispiriting 4-1 loss to struggling Watford. Unlike United, Chelsea showed again that it’s a genuine title contender this season by consolidating its lead atop the standings with a 3-0 win at Leciester. Liverpool was playing Arsenal later in the marquee matchup of the day. Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard started his reign as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 win over Brighton.