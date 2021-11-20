Wolves end West Ham’s winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham’s winning run with a 1-0 home victory in the Premier League. Jimenez netted his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having been teed up by Daniel Podence, who had twice been denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski earlier in the second half. It was West Ham’s first away loss in the league since April and ended a run of four straight wins. For Bruno Lage’s Wolves it was a fifth win in seven games and lifted them up to sixth in the table