Chet Holmgren is the center of attention for No. 1 Gonzaga

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Chet Holmgren is a special talent unlike any that’s come through the program for No. 1 Gonzaga. Holmgren is a 7-foot freshman with the ballhandling of a wing, the court sense of a point guard and the length and athleticism of a dominant interior force. And the biggest stage of his young career is this week as the Bulldogs travel to Las Vegas for a trio of games, highlighted by Tuesday’s Final Four rematch against No. 2 UCLA and Friday’s clash against No. 7 Duke. The matchups in Las Vegas will feature some of the top players in the country. But the most unique talent on the court is going to be Gonzaga’s freshman star.