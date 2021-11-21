Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki available for MLB teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki will be posted on Monday by his Japanese club and will be available for bidding by the 30 Major League Baseball teams. MLB told teams the posting will start Monday and run until Dec. 22. The 27-year-old, Japan’s 2019 Home Run Derby champion, has spent nine seasons with the Central League’s Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He hit .319 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs this season and has a .315 career average with 182 homers and 562 RBIs. He won the 2019 Central League batting title, is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner.