Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets’ latest defeat and it’s hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 2-8 Jets rebounded defensively after allowing at least 45 points in three of their past four games but couldn’t make key stops late. And they also couldn’t get much going consistently on offense especially in the red zone.