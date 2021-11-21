Payet hit by water bottle, Lyon-Marseille game suspended

LYON, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet has been hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the French league game at Lyon but got up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered the players to head back to the locker room with play suspended. After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadium announcement said the match would resume but fans were warned that “the match will definitely be halted if there’s another incident.”