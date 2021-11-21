Slovakian skier Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of slalom

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova edged Mikaela Shiffrin again in the first run of a women’s World Cup slalom. The Slovakian skier had won both runs in the season-opening slalom the day before. Vlhova was .18 of a second faster than Shiffrin on a course set by one of the American’s coaches. Shiffrin is aiming for her 71st career win and 46th in slalom. A win would see her match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland and Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden trailed by .36 and .37 in third and fourth.