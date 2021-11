YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Riley Miller and Ryan Lindberg scored 24 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-73 at the Youngstown State tournament. Parker Bjorklund had 16 points and seven rebounds for St. Thomas. Anders Nelson added 13 points. Ray’Sean Taylor had 15 points for the Cougars. Shaun Doss Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds.