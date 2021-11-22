Dames resigns as Red Stars coach amid abuse allegations

CHICAGO (AP) — Rory Dames has resigned as coach of the Chicago Red Stars. The teams says it has launched an independent review of player health and safety and the team’s culture after The Washington Post quoted several players saying Dames was emotionally abusive. Dames led the Red Stars to the National Women’s Soccer League title game, which Chicago lost on Sunday to the Washington Spirit. He is the latest of several NWSL coaches to face allegations of misconduct, including the Spirit’s former coach. The league has launched an independent investigation into its handling of abuse claims.