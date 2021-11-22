Jackson’s big finish helps Grizzlies edge Jazz, 119-118

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaren Jackson scored a season-high 26 points, winning a jump ball and hitting a 3-pointer in the final seconds, to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 119-118 victory over the Utah Jazz. Ja Morant had 32 points and Desmond Bane added a career-high 28 as the Grizzlies scored the final seven points for their third win in their last four games. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and made a season-best seven 3-pointers. He made back-to-back jumpers from beyond the arc in the final two minutes to put the Jazz in prime position.