No. 2 UCLA withstands Bellarmine rally, wins 75-62

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peyton Watson had 19 points, Johnny Juzang added 13 and No. 2 UCLA beat Bellarmine 75-62 in the Empire Classic. Watson shot 9 of 12 and had four rebounds, easily outpacing his 3.3 points average through four games this season. David Singleton added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins, who will face No. 1 Gonzaga in a rematch of last season’s Final Four on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs won 93-90 in overtime on a buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs.