Usher catapults Georgia Tech over Charleston Southern 85-70

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spur Georgia Tech to an 85-70 victory over Charleston Southern. Usher knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Yellow Jackets (4-1). He was 3 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line and at the foul line, picking up his second double-double of the season. Kyle Sturdivant scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half as Georgia Tech shot 62.5% in taking a 42-29 lead. Charleston Southern (2-3) whittled away at the lead and trailed 73-67 after a dunk by Sean Price with 6:49 left to play. But Usher answered with a 3-pointer and Miles Kelly scored in the paint to push the Georgia Tech lead to 11.