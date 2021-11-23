Interim coaches Dickert, Gregory lead way for this Apple Cup

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — When Jake Dickert stepped into the role of interim head coach at Washington State, it was the beginning of a six-week interview in the midst of chaos. When Bob Gregory stepped into the same role for Washington, it was serving as a stopgap for the final couple of weeks of the season and an expected bridge between one regime and the next. While what happens on the field in Friday’s Apple Cup showdown between the Huskies and Cougars is most important, the current situation on the sideline with each program being led by interim coaches has created a strange and unprecedented dynamic for the rivalry matchup.