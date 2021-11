SAN JOSE, Calif. — Omari Moore threw down a dunk with 4 seconds remaining, finishing with a career-high 28 points, to send San Jose State past Northern Colorado 75-74. Moore made 11 of 17 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Spartans (2-3). Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (3-4). He sank two free throws with 13 seconds left to give Northern Colorado a one-point lead.