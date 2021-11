LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bryce McGowens hit five free throws in the final 70 seconds as Nebraska held on to post a 79-73 win over Tennessee State. Dedric Boyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to pull the Tigers within five, 72-67, and the Tigers twice cut the deficit to five points again in the final minute, but the Cornhuskers hit five of six from the line to seal the victory.