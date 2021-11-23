Notre Dame dominates Chaminade in 2nd half, wins 90-64

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points to lead six players into double-digit scoring and Notre Dame turned in a dominant second half to beat Chaminade, 90-64, in a second-round game in the Maui Invitational tournament in Las Vegas. Notre Dame bounced back after losing their first game of the season to Saint Mary’s in a first-round game. The Irish held a 41-38 advantage at intermission and opened the second half with a 25-2 run to take a 66-40 lead with 11:47 left.