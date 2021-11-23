Resilient Cardinals regain No. 1 spot in AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals, playing once again without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, returned to the top spot of the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Cardinals received 11 of the 12 first-place votes. The Green Bay Packers slipped a spot No. 2 after losing to Minnesota on a field goal as time expired. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers climbed three spots to No. 3 as they found their form after routing the New York Giants on Monday night. The Kansas City Chiefs jumped six spots to No. 4 as they head into their bye week. And the Tennessee Titans dropped three places to No. 5 after their turnover-filled loss to the Houston Texans.