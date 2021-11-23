Smith still finding footing with Pats with former team next

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith wasn’t disgruntled when he left Tennessee in free agency after four years last offseason, he simply was looking for a place to in his words, make “a fresh start on the journey.” As the resurgent Patriots prepare to host his former team, Smith is still looking for his first signature game in New England, having notched just one touchdown in 10 games. But he says he’s not concerned about his role and is applying the same patience and dedication to the process that the team has done to get back in the playoff picture.