Stuttgart beats Mainz on Silas’ return to end winless streak

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart forward Silas Katompa Mvumpa has returned from a long injury layoff and helped see out a 2-1 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga. Goals from Borna Sosa and Hiroki Ito earned Stuttgart its first win in seven games across all competitions and its first in the Bundesliga since Oct. 2. The 23-year-old Silas hadn’t played since suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Bayern Munich last season on March 20. Stuttgart said in June that the Congolese forward had been playing under the false name of Silas Wamangituka and was a year older than previously thought.