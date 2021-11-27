Gerrard gets better of Vieira in battle of EPL greats

LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the English Premier League greats-turned-managers as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace. Two of the finest midfielders of their generation went head-to-head on the touchline for the first time in a competitive match and it was Gerrard who was able to celebrate a second straight victory since leaving Rangers for Villa. A 15th-minute strike by Targett put Villa in the ascendancy and McGinn wrapped up the three points late on before Marc Guehi netted a consolation in stoppage time.