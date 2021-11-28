Nowell leads K-State to convincing 84-42 win over N. Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points with five assists, Nijel Pack drained four 3-pointers to score 16 points and five players reached into double figures as Kansas State demolished North Dakota 84-42. Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu each scored 15 points and Mark Smith 11 for the Wildcats, who snapped a two-game skid in a big way. Paul Bruns scored 16 points to lead North Dakota (2-5), which lost a fourth straight. Bentiu Panoam added 10 points. The Fighting Hawks shot 29% and were 3-for-31 from distance.