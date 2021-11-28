Skip to Content
Saban: RB Brian Robinson suffered pulled muscle in Iron Bowl

Alabama tailback Brian Robinson Jr. has a pulled muscle that makes his status for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia uncertain.No. 4 Alabama’s coach Nick Saban said Sunday that Robinson sustained a “lower body pulled muscle” in Saturday’s four-overtime victory over Auburn. Robinson was holding his left leg on the ground after a 37-yard carry in the fourth quarter of the 24-22 win. Robinson didn’t return to the game. Alabama was already down to three healthy scholarship tailbacks with injuries to Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and freshman Camar Wheaton.

