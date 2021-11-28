Sapporo expected to announce cost cuts to land 2030 Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The northern Japanese city of Sapporo is set to announce what it says will be a reduction in costs that will make it an attractive venue for the 2030 Winter Olympics. City officials say they are expected to announce details later in the week, almost four months after the delayed Tokyo Olympics closed with official costs estimated at $15.4 billion. Some estimates suggest the costs might have been twice that much, and all but about $6 billion was public money. Tokyo organizers have not yet announced final budget figures for the Games.