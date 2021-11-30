Astros sign RHP Neris to $17 million, 2-year deal

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed right-hander Héctor Neris to a $17 million, two-year contract with an option for 2024, bringing an experienced closer to the American League champions. Neris saved 84 games over eight seasons for Philadelphia, including a career-high 28 in 2019. He had 12 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 74 appearances for the Phillies last season. Neris will receive $8 million in 2022 and 2023 and the deal includes a club option for $8.5 million in 2024 with a $1 million buyout.