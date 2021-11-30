Roy Harper Jr. scores 23, Rutgers holds off Clemson, 74-64

PESCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 23 points and snared nine rebounds as Rutgers held off Clemson, 74-64 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game. The Scarlet Knights held an eight-point advantage at the break, 33-25, and Harper turned in a three-point play in the first minute of the second half to push the lead to 11, but Clemson battled back to get within a point, 45-44 with 12:25 left. Harper answered with a pair of 3s to fuel an 8-2 burst.