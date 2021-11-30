Trail Blazers snap 3-game skid with 110-92 win over Detroit

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss with a 110-92 victory on Tuesday night. Ben McLemore, who had played in just six previous games for the Blazers this season, had 17 points off the bench. Portland, with Damian Lillard looking on from the bench in street clothes, snapped a three-game losing streak. Rookie Cade Cunningham finished with a season-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Pistons.