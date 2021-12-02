Blake’s saves carry Union to brink of MLS Cup championship

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Union goalie Andre Blake has carried the franchise to the MLS Eastern Conference championship game. The Union play Sunday at home against New York City FC. Blake made two spectacular saves on penalty kicks to lead the Union to a win over Nashville in last week’s playoff game. Philadelphia has never played for the MLS Cup in 11 years of existence in its waterfront stadium just outside city limits.