DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls hang on to beat Knicks 119-115

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and the Chicago Bulls held on for a 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks. Those three were the only Chicago players to score in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough after the Knicks had erased a 21-point deficit to take the lead. DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth, including the Bulls’ final six. LaVine had given Chicago the lead by making two free throws with 53 seconds left after the game was tied at 111. Julius Randle had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.