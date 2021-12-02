Giants Kitchens felt play calling went smoothly in 1st game

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Judge wanted to keep the Philadelphia Eagles guessing last week so he did not say who was going to call the offensive plays for the New York Giants after coordinator Jason Garrett was fired. This week there is no secrecy as the Giants (4-7) prepare to face the red-hot Dolphins (5-7) in Miami. Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens handled the role against the Eagles and he will do it again against the Dolphins. While the Giants were limited to 264 yards in a 13-7 win over Philadelphia, Kitchens felt the play calling went smoothly.