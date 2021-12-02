Madrid court backs federation in ban of league match in US

MADRID (AP) — A Madrid court has tossed out an appeal by the Spanish league against a prior decision favoring the Spanish soccer federation’s refusal to allow a league game be played in the United States. The appeal was related to the league’s unsuccessful lawsuit brought against the federation after it nixed the league’s scheme to hold a game between Barcelona and Girona in Miami in January 2019. The federation argues that it would be unfair to other teams. The league denies this and says it will keep pushing to hold games abroad to help promote the competition internationally.