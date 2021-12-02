Rublev puts Russia ahead in Davis Cup quarterfinal

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has outlasted Elias Ymer in three sets to give Russia a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals. The result leaves No. 2 Daniil Medvedev with the chance to send his country to the last four when he faces Mikael Ymer in the other singles match later Thursday. The fifth-ranked Rublev converted his first match point in the third-set tiebreaker against the 171st-ranked Ymer. The winner will face Germany on Saturday. Serbia and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Croatia in the other semifinal on Friday.