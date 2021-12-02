Smith’s double-double helps Mississippi St. beat Lamar 75-60

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi State pulled away early in the second half for a 75-60 victory over Lamar. It was Smith’s 10th career double-double for Mississippi State (6-1), which returned home after an 82-71 overtime win against Richmond at the Bahamas Championship in the third-place game. The Bulldogs host undefeated Minnesota (6-0) on Sunday. Iverson Molinar scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rocket Watts added 15 points and Garrison Brooks had 10. C.J. Roberts scored 25 points to lead Lamar (1-7). Davion Buster made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.