Son seals latest Premier League win for Spurs under Conte

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal at the end of a sweeping counterattack sealed Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford to leave Antonio Conte unbeaten in three Premier League games in charge of the London team. Son played a part in the 13th-minute opener. He supplied the cross from the left that Brentford defender Pontus Jansson cleared onto the head of teammate Sergi Canos. The ball ricocheted backward into the net. The South Korea forward scored the second himself in the 65th by tapping into an unguarded net from a square ball from Sergio Reguilon. Since Conte’s arrival as the replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham has beaten Leeds and Brentford in the league and drawn at Everton.