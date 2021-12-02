UConn men’s soccer coach Reid retires, won 2000 championship

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn men’s soccer coach Ray Reid has announced he is retiring after 33 years as a head coach, 25 of them with the Huskies. The 61-year-old ends his career with a record of 457-149-78 and four national championships. Those include the 2000 NCAA Division I title at UConn, and the 1990, 1992, and 1995 NCAA Division II championships at Southern Connecticut, where he coached from 1989-1996. UConn won 13 Big East titles under Reid, UConn said it will conduct a national search to find Reid’s successor.