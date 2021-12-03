Bears to go with Andy Dalton as QB starter against Cardinals

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy sees quarterback Justin Fields’ broken ribs improving but not enough to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Andy Dalton will make the start at Soldier Field. For Dalton it’s his fourth start of the season. Fields left the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 15 in the second quarter and Nagy described the injury as broken ribs. Dalton started against the Detroit Lions in a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving Day. Fields is officially listed as doubtful and Nagy said Nick Foles will back up Dalton on Sunday. The Bears could also be without wide receiver Allen Robinson, as he is doubtful with a hamstring injury.