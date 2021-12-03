BYU advances to NCAA final after shootout with Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Ellie Glenn’s attempt for defending champion Santa Clara hit the post and BYU advanced to the Women’s College Cup final 3-2 in a shootout after a scoreless draw. BYU will make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA championship against Florida State on Monday. The top-ranked Seminoles beat Rutgers 1-0 earlier Friday. The shootout was 2-2 when Olivia Wade made her attempt for BYU. Glenn’s miss then sealed it.