Clemson WR Ladson, QB Phommachanh leaving football program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the football program. Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Friday that the pair had entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ladson is a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami, Florida who started the first four games this season before needing season-ending groin surgery and missing the final seven games. He finished with four catches for 19 yards. Phommachanh was second string to starter D.J. Uiagalelei this season. Phommachanh played in six games this season, completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.