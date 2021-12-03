F1 champion Hamilton leads 1st practice for Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the first practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The veteran Mercedes driver was 0.056 seconds ahead of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and 0.223 ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen led for the first forty minutes of the hour-long session on the street circuit in a coastal resort area in Jeddah. A second practice session was scheduled for later in the day.