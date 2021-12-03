No fans for Bayern’s Champions League game with Barcelona

MUNICH (AP) — No supporters will be allowed in the stadium when Bayern Munich hosts Barcelona in the Champions League next week because of stricter coronavirus measures. Bavaria governor Markus Söder has confirmed that his state will bar fans from sports events from Saturday. German federal and state leaders agreed a maximum attendance of 15,000 on Thursday but states are allowed to set stricter rules if they wish. Bayern hosts Barcelona on Wednesday. Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stages but Barcelona will be eliminated if it fails to win and Benfica beats Dynamo Kyiv.