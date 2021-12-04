From Serbia, Afghan boxers seek refuge, careers in West

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — They practiced in secret and struggled to get to an international championship tournament in Europe. Now, members of the Afghan national boxing team are seeking refuge in the West, hoping to continue both their careers and their lives without danger or fear. Nine Afghan boxers, their coach and a top boxing federation official remain in Serbia, where the AIBA World Boxing Championships finished in early November. The secretary general of the boxing federation says the Taliban don’t approve of the sport and the group in Belgrade face retribution if they go back to Afghanistan. The team has contacted several foreign embassies about securing humanitarian visas and asylum protection.