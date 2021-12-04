Jokic gets 32 points in just 27 minutes, Nuggets rout Knicks

DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading the Denver Nuggets over the New York Knicks 113-99. Denver never trailed in winning for only the third time in 10 games. Zeke Nnaji added 21 points off the bench for the Nuggets, Will Barton contributed 13 and Jeff Green 11. The Knicks have lost three straight overall and fell to 5-8 at Madison Square Garden this season. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting.