Luchi Gonzalez hired as US assistant, switching with Estévez

CHICAGO (AP) — Luchi Gonzalez was hired as Gregg Berhalter’s assistant coach with the U.S. men’s national soccer team, switching places with Nico Estévez. The 41-year-old Gonzalez became coach of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team in December 2018 and was fired this past Sept. 19 after the team had six wins, 11 losses and nine draws in the league this season. Estévez, who had been Berhalter’s assistant since 2019, was hired as Dallas’ head coach on Thursday. Gonzalez joined the Dallas’ academy in 2012 as under-18 coach and spent three years as academy director before he was promoted to first-team coach.