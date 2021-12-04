Mavs star Doncic out against Grizzlies with ankle soreness

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss Saturday night’s game against Memphis, the second night of a back-to-back, with what the team says is left ankle soreness. Doncic missed three consecutive games last month because of left ankle and knee sprains. Dallas lost all three. There was no mention of an injury after Friday’s 107-91 loss to New Orleans. Memphis guard Ja Morant will miss his fourth consecutive game because of a left knee sprain.