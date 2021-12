SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Abdul Mohamed scored 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana State to a 68-66 win over Sacramento State. Jubrile Belo made 1 of 2 foul shots with four seconds left for a 68-66 Montana State lead, and Bryce Fowler missed a heave 3-pointer as time expired. Bryce Fowler scored a career-high 32 points.